Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Haven County, CT

Neighbors express concerns over application for oversized garage

By mycitizensnews
mycitizensnews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROSPECT — A plan to build an over-sized garage on a lot on Tress Road elicited concerns and opposition from some residents. John Muratori is seeking a special permit to build a 1,440-square-foot detached garage at 32 Tress Road, where he is building a home with his wife, Carmela. The lot is nearly 3 acres. The special permit is necessary because regulations limit detached garages to 800 square feet in a RA-1 zone.

www.mycitizensnews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Haven County, CT
City
Cornwall, CT
New Haven County, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Real Estate
City
New Britain, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Molnar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Express#Garages#Land Use#Zoning Regulations#Prospect#Swag Custom Rides
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Real Estate
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...