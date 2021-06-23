Neighbors express concerns over application for oversized garage
PROSPECT — A plan to build an over-sized garage on a lot on Tress Road elicited concerns and opposition from some residents. John Muratori is seeking a special permit to build a 1,440-square-foot detached garage at 32 Tress Road, where he is building a home with his wife, Carmela. The lot is nearly 3 acres. The special permit is necessary because regulations limit detached garages to 800 square feet in a RA-1 zone.www.mycitizensnews.com