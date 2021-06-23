Cancel
Naugatuck, CT

Police blotter

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaugatuck police recently filed the following charges:. Dave Roberts Jr., 44, of 50 East Waterbury Road, Naugatuck, was charged June 8 with violation of protective order. Police reported on June 8 at approximately 10:33 a.m. the accused was arrested after being found to be in violation of a court ordered protective order during a complaint of an intoxicated male party inside a residence. The accused was released on a promise to appear and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on June 10.

