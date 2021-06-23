Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Discover This Transformed Hudson Valley Victorian

By David Soko l
Posted by 
Architectural Digest
Architectural Digest
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In 2013, David Ren emailed Workstead “for a little bit of decorating help” shortly after the New York–based finance professional had bought into a sunny yet anodyne condo conversion in Chelsea. Having noticed the firm’s projects in various publications, Ren was impressed by Workstead’s ability to create unfussy and evocative spaces in spite of existing buildings’ constraints. He tapped the design studio, whose first monograph will be published by Rizzoli in September, to infuse his new home with personality he felt unsure of conjuring on his own. “I would say David is very confident and caring about how he wants to live,” counters Workstead cofounder Robert Highsmith. “In some ways, he’s a step ahead of us.”

www.architecturaldigest.com
Community Policy
Architectural Digest

Architectural Digest

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
360K+
Views
ABOUT

Architectural Digest is the international design authority, taking you inside the world's most beautiful homes.

 https://www.architecturaldigest.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
City
Chelsea, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Valley#Rizzoli#The Eastlake Victorian#Sede
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
News Break
Auctions
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
AccidentsPosted by
The Hill

Giant fire erupts in Gulf after pipeline leak

Fire officials spent more than five hours Friday putting out a fire that erupted in the Gulf of Mexico that officials with Mexico's state-owned oil company said was due to a pipeline leak. Videos of the blaze west of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula went viral on social media, with users calling...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
ComputersPosted by
The Hill

Ransomware attack hits software manager, affecting 200 companies

A Miami-based IT software management company announced Friday that a ransomware attack may have targeted one of its tools used by its clients, potentially affecting some 200 businesses. According to a notice posted by Kaseya, the IT company said it was “experiencing a potential attack against the VSA that has...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...