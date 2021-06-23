Discover This Transformed Hudson Valley Victorian

In 2013, David Ren emailed Workstead “for a little bit of decorating help” shortly after the New York–based finance professional had bought into a sunny yet anodyne condo conversion in Chelsea. Having noticed the firm’s projects in various publications, Ren was impressed by Workstead’s ability to create unfussy and evocative spaces in spite of existing buildings’ constraints. He tapped the design studio, whose first monograph will be published by Rizzoli in September, to infuse his new home with personality he felt unsure of conjuring on his own. “I would say David is very confident and caring about how he wants to live,” counters Workstead cofounder Robert Highsmith. “In some ways, he’s a step ahead of us.”