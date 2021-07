Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere where you listen to your favorite podcasts!. On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a ton of recruiting items to catch up on as the Badgers picked up commitments from four (!!) players over the last few days. In our conversation, we discuss each players recruiting background, athletic ability, and what they bring to Wisconsin now that they’ve announced their commitments. After that, we discuss the rest of the recruiting weekend as the Badgers had multiple other official visits on campus for both football and basketball which all sound like they went well.