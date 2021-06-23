Cancel
NBA

Grayson Allen is more than a villain

By Laurenh32612
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince emerging as an NBA prospect, Grayson Allen has been typecast as another in a long line of Duke villains in the tradition of Christian Laettner and JJ Redick. He is no stranger to hostile environments and opposing fans calling him a dirty player. That narrative tends to taint any evaluation of Grayson Allen as a basketball player. Allen was an incredibly accomplished college player, being topped by winning an NCAA championship, but prior to this season there was a real question if he belonged in an NBA rotation.

Desmond Bane
Grayson Allen
Jj Redick
Taylor Jenkins
De'anthony Melton
Christian Laettner
#Ncaa Championship#The Memphis Grizzlies
