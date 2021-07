The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights hinted that she could move forward with an investigation into accusations of human rights violations against Uyghurs in China’s Xinjiang province, even without China’s cooperation.On Monday, Michele Bachelet told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva: “I continue to discuss with China modalities for a visit, including meaningful access, to the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, and hope this can be achieved this year, particularly as reports of serious human rights violations continue to emerge”.This was the first time that Ms Bachelet had set out an explicit timeline for the visit publicly, but...