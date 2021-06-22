Cancel
Movies

AMC Theatres offering endless popcorn refills in honor of Cinema Week

By Khalid Laws, Sinclair Broadcast Group
FOX26
FOX26
 17 days ago
WASHINGTON (SBG) "“ Unlimited popcorn for all!. On Monday, AMC Theatres announced it will be offering movie-goers unlimited popcorn refills of any size in celebration of Cinema Week, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The promotion is valid at any AMC location. This is part of an effort to bring more...

kmph.com
Fresno, CA
KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

