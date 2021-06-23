Geraldine Hakewill Reveals the Trick She Uses to Get Into Character for Ms. Fisher's Modern Murder Mysteries

It took two full episodes of Loki for the series to reveal the identity of Sophia Di Martino, one of its main cast members. All eyes then turned to the last announced member of the cast that hadn't been seen on the show: Richard E. Grant. In "The Nexus Event," the fourth episode of Loki, the acclaimed actor finally made his debut on the popular Marvel series, and the identity of his character is sure to surprise a lot of fans.