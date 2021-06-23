Geraldine Hakewill Reveals the Trick She Uses to Get Into Character for Ms. Fisher's Modern Murder Mysteries
Geraldine Hakewill may not be a household name in the U.S., but she is in her native Australia. Hakewill stars as the titular character in Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries, a spinoff of the international hit series Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries. The Acorn TV original series is deep in its second season and Hakewill sat down with Parade.com to talk about private investigator Peregrine Fisher, the mysteries she solves and her character’s gentleman caller, Detective James Steed (Joel Jackson).parade.com