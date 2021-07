Fanatec rim works in both the real car and your sim setup. Skip 20 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Hands down the most opulent piece of simracing kit you're ever likely to lay your hands on, Fanatec's latest rim, the Podium Steering Wheel Bentley GT3, is designed specifically for the British marque's custom, heavily bewinged 750bhp Continental GT3 that will be contesting the Pike's Peak International Hillclimb this week. And like Fanatec's BMW M4 GT3 wheel, it does double duty as both a simracing rim and a motorsport grade component that can be plugged into the real racecar. Should you happen to have one lying around somewhere.