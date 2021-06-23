Cancel
Wayne Toups Joins Gator Morning Show Friday With Big Announcement

By Mike Soileau
GATOR 99.5
GATOR 99.5
 11 days ago
Cajun and Louisiana music legend, Wayne Toups, will be joining us in the Gator 99.5 studio Friday morning to catch up on what he has been up to and to make a big announcement. Wayne Toups is by far the most popular Cajun and Louisiana music artist of all time. He has accomplished so much in his career, like winning a Grammy Award and releasing 18 studio albums that have spawned some of the biggest Louisiana hits of all time.

GATOR 99.5

GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles, LA
Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

