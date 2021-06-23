Wayne Toups Joins Gator Morning Show Friday With Big Announcement

Cajun and Louisiana music legend, Wayne Toups, will be joining us in the Gator 99.5 studio Friday morning to catch up on what he has been up to and to make a big announcement. Wayne Toups is by far the most popular Cajun and Louisiana music artist of all time. He has accomplished so much in his career, like winning a Grammy Award and releasing 18 studio albums that have spawned some of the biggest Louisiana hits of all time.