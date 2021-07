Heathrow had just 675,000 round-trip passengers in May, the UK’s CAA shows. That was just 10% of what the airport – normally Europe’s busiest – had in May 2019, with a shortfall of over 6.1 million passengers. Even Palma had more passengers than Heathrow, according to The Anker Report. When all the data is in, it is expected that Heathrow will be Europe’s 17th-busiest airport – or lower – in May.