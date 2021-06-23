Ever Heard of This Extremely Tiny European Country?
Mystery of a microstate. Gem of the Pyrenees. Peace and tranquility on demand, and a rags-to-riches history. This is an enigma of a country. Andorra is a high-profile country, but one that many average Americans know next to nothing about. A population of only 77,000 people cuddled up high in the Pyrenees mountains, it’s a tiny country sandwiched between France and Spain. The official language is Catalan and most people are trilingual and many quadrilingual. And, luckily for Anglophones, English is spoken more and more today. Getting to the tiny country means driving through the mountains because Andorra has no airports, seaports, or train stations–the closest airports are Toulouse-Blagnac in France and Barcelona-El Prat in Spain.www.fodors.com