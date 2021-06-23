How the United States Must Help Sharks Around the World

Rebecca Edwards, Safewise Security expert says Safewise is a website that provides tools and information to help you safer at home and in your community. One of the things they watch are crime trends and statistics. They implemented the State of Safety survey three years ago to find out how people feel about their safety. Are we stressed out or do we feel relatively safe? She says then they compare that to crime rates to see if they line up, and this year across the board, New York is highly worried about everything we asked about, whether is just general safety on a daily basis, the pandemic, gun violence, violent crime, property crime. New York was the number one most worried state out there. Rebecca says they looked at why, and the property crime is higher in New York State than the national average but, violent crime is below the national average so on some level they may be tuned into some of the crime rates that are higher but across the board most people get terrified about violent crimes and NY is doing a good job keeping it low.