News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) ("Kintara" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer therapies for patients who are failing or are resistant to current treatment regimens, today announced topline data results from the recurrent arm of its open-label, Phase 2 clinical study of its lead compound VAL-083 being conducted at the MD Anderson Cancer Center (MD Anderson) in Houston, Texas.