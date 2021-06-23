Zoom uses Pride month to introduce pronoun sharing option

Queer Feminist Science Studies: A Reader - Edited by Cyd Cipolla, Kristina Gupta, David A. Rubin and Angela Willey (2017) “Queer Feminist Science Studies takes a transnational, trans-species, and intersectional approach to this cutting-edge area of inquiry between women's, gender, and sexuality studies and science and technology studies (STS). The essays here "queer"―or denaturalize and make strange―ideas that are taken for granted in both areas of study. Reimagining the meanings of and relations among queer and feminist theories and a wide range of scientific disciplines, contributors foster new critical and creative knowledge-projects that attend to shifting and uneven operations of power, privilege, and dispossession, while also highlighting potentialities for uncertainty, subversion, transformation, and play.” (from University of Washington Press)