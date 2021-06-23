Cancel
Technology

Zoom uses Pride month to introduce pronoun sharing option

By Sofia Wyciślik-Wilson
TechRadar
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's Pride month, which is as good a time as any for Zoom to start giving users the option of displaying their preferred pronouns within the video conferencing app. But while the new Pronouns feature will have undoubted appeal to the LGBTQ community, Zoom recognizes that there is wider interest too.

