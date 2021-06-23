BRENHAM ISD DEVELOPING AFTER-SCHOOL PROGRAM WITH BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB

Brenham ISD is moving forward with plans for an after-school program hosted in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Washington County. On Monday, the Brenham School Board approved a memorandum of understanding with the Boys and Girls Club to provide the program, which will be hosted on-site at each elementary school. Superintendent Dr. Tylor Chaplin said this will allow elementary students to stay at school to receive after-school care, while also allowing the club to focus more on middle school, junior high and high school students at its facility on East Tom Green Street.