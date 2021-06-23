UM-Dearborn mathematics professor named Michigan Distinguished Professor of the Year
Mathematics Associate Professor Yunus Zeytuncu speaks about complex math problems in a way that captivates listeners. When helping students understand foundational math concepts, he uses games. To explain differential equations, he talks about pouring creamer into the coffee. When teaching students about spectrum, he plays a 3D-printed drum. And if there are still questions on the material, Zeytuncu exhibits both patience and persistence.pressandguide.com