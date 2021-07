No surprise, the New York City hotel world has taken a hell of a beating over the last year. But from the industry ashes, Modernhaus SoHo, occupying the former James Hotel, is rising, and on May 1, its doors were thrown open to a re-energized city. While we’re still reacquainting ourselves with the idea of returning to the Big Apple, one if its newest properties seems like the perfect way to dive back in.