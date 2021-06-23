Cancel
Public Safety

Funeral Held for El Pasoan Public Safety Trooper

By lroybal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA funeral procession honors the memory of a fallen Public Safety trooper from El Paso. Yesterday, Trooper Paul Mooney was carried in the procession from the Sunset Funeral Home to the funeral services held at Abundant Living Faith Center on North Desert Boulevard. The 52-year-old died in the hospital this week after a battle with cancer and a positive diagnosis of COVID-19. After his career in the U.S. Army, Mooney served with the Department of Public Safety for 13 years.

