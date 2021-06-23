Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Inflation hits 30-month high

dallassun.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnual consumer inflation has reached its highest level in 30 months, rising to 5.2% in May from 4.4% in April, Statistics SA reported on Wednesday. The CPI increased by 0.1% between April and May 2021. Source: Statistics SA. The main contributors were large increases in food and non-alcoholic beverage prices,...

www.dallassun.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation Rate#Headline Inflation#Food Prices#Interest Rates#Statistics Sa#Momentum Investments#Y Y Headline#The Sa Reserve Bank#Mpc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Related
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Tyrone Wallace

Inflation rises as Covid-19 hit the economy

SAINT LOUIS, MO — The Federal Reserve announced in June 16 that it may raise interest rates twice in 2023, in response to the high inflation increase. The Fed Chairman, Jerome Powell, said the higher inflation recorded this year should be temporary, but the risk could be detrimental.
Businesskitco.com

Dollar hits three-month high ahead of U.S. jobs test

LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar hit a fresh three-month high versus other major currencies on Friday, as traders wagered strong U.S. labour data could lift it even further. The dollar index is on track to gain nearly 1% this week, its fourth weekly rise in five weeks. It hit a high of 92.699 before losing some momentum, and was last broadly flat on the day at 92.582.
IndustryMetro International

Brazil manufacturing PMI in June hits four-month high -IHS Markit

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Growth in Brazil’s manufacturing sector accelerated in June to its fastest rate in four months, a survey of purchasing managers’ activity showed on Thursday, led by the strongest growth this year in employment and export orders. The average pace of growth in the second quarter, however, was...
EconomyCNBC

Dollar hits 15-month high against yen as U.S. payrolls test looms

The U.S. currency rose as high as 111.165 yen for the first time since March 26, 2020, before easing back slightly to 111.055. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six counterparts, held just below a 2 1/2-month top of 92.451 reached Wednesday, edging up on the day to 92.402.
Businessinvesting.com

Are High Oil Prices Or Monetary Policy Fueling Inflation?

Oil prices have made an astonishing comeback this year and the likelihood of them breaking through the $80 per barrel mark is probably not too far off, a prospect some market participants have suggested may spark economic inflation fears. However, is the high oil price really to blame? What about...
Business101.9 KELO-FM

UK inflation pressures hit records as growth cools only slightly – PMI

LONDON (Reuters) – Inflation pressures faced by British firms hit record levels this month, and growth in the private sector cooled only slightly from an all-time high in May when coronavirus restrictions were lifted, a survey showed on Wednesday. The preliminary reading of the IHS Markit/CIPS UK Composite Purchasing Managers’...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Sterling hits 2-1/2 month high against euro, investors eye PMI

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Sterling hit a 2-1/2 month high against the euro on Wednesday and gained for a third straight session against the dollar, continuing a recovery after it fell in the wake of last week’s Federal Reserve meeting. Recent movements in the pound have been dollar-driven, as...
Businesswtvbam.com

Fed, ECB minutes and all eyes on China inflation

(Reuters) – Minutes of the June meetings of the U.S. Fed and the ECB, plus the latest inflation data from China – here’s a rapid tour of next week’s top economic events and themes to be covered by Reuters bureaus. UNITED STATES. The week after the U.S. payrolls report is...
Businessinvesting.com

South Korean Inflation Slows For First Time in Six Months

(Bloomberg) -- The pace of South Korean inflation slowed for the first time in six months, according to data that supports the central bank’s view of recent price pressures as temporary. Consumer prices rose 2.4% from a year earlier, slowing from a 2.6% pace in May, data from the statistics...
MarketsDailyFx

AUD/USD Hits Fresh Multi-Month Low as Delta Variant Worries Accelerate

Australian Dollar, Delta Variant, Crude Oil, OPEC+, AUD/USD -Talking Points. Delta strain continues to weigh on economic outlook in Australia. OPEC+ decision delayed until Friday, sending oil prices higher. AUD/USD drops lower as a bearish SMA crossover approaches. Friday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. Broad US Dollar strength worked against the Australian Dollar...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

US Stocks Advance as Job Growth Hits 10-Month High

US stocks rose after a closely monitored employment gauge showed job growth accelerated the most in 10 months, beating the market's expectations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 0.3% to 34,740.58, with S&P 500 higher by 0.4% and Nasdaq up by 0.4%. Technology and communication services were among the biggest gainers while energy was the steepest decliner after midday on Friday.
BusinessTimes-Herald

Powell: High inflation temporary, will 'wane'

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday responded to concerns from Republican lawmakers about spiking inflation by reiterating his view that current price increases will likely prove temporary. (June 22) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/2ddee875d72f401c871272876b1e1956.
Real EstateThe Independent

Asking prices hit record high for third month in a row, says Rightmove

House sellers’ asking prices have hit a record high for the third month in a row, according to a website. The price of property coming to the market increased by 0.8%, or £2,509, on average in June, pushing the typical price tag across Britain to a new record high of £336,073, according to Rightmove.
Marketsinvesting.com

Exports Rise to Record High for April-June; Forex Reserves at Lifetime High

Investing.com -- While the domestic economy is suffering from several hits as a result of the second wave of the pandemic, there is good news for at least one sector: Exports. Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday that goods exports in the April-June quarter hit $95 billion, up 85% from the April-June quarter in 2020 and an all-time record for India.
CurrenciesDailyFx

Short EUR/CAD on Central Bank Differences: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities

Central banks to be in the spotlight in the coming months. BOC expected to act before ECB to curb price pressures. Ever since economies started recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic shock, the talk of the town has been inflation and monetary policy. There is no doubt that central banks are going to be in the spotlight in the coming months, and how one bank performs compared to another is likely to be one of the main drivers of currency pairs in Q3.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.50

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 52.50 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 48.60 ($0.63), with a volume of 19837123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.20 ($0.58). Separately,...
Businessinvesting.com

4 Gold Stocks to Buy as Inflation Continues to Rise

The Federal Reserve expects inflation rates to rise further in the coming months due to an improving job market and concomitant increase in consumer spending. As a result, demand for gold as a safe-haven investment to hedge inflation risk is expected to climb. Therefore, we believe gold mining stocks Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI), Yamana (AUY), Alamos (AGI), and Centerra (CGAU) are well-positioned to deliver substantial returns in the near-term. Let’s discuss.Gold prices are expected to increase in the coming months as investors buy the safe-haven asset to hedge their portfolios against rising inflation. The Federal Reserve expects inflation to rise further in the coming months because the economy is recovering at a fast pace.