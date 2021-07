The government has confirmed its plan to allow fully vaccinated travellers to skip quarantine when arriving from amber-listed countries, although they will still be required to take a test.It intends this change to take effect from “later in the summer”.It follows speculation that fully-jabbed travellers could skip quarantine when returning from amber countries as early as next month.The Department for Transport (DfT) said in an update: “In recognition of our successful domestic vaccination programme, and as part of the Global Travel Taskforce’s checkpoint review, our intention is that later in the summer, arrivals who are fully vaccinated will not have...