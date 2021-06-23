Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Colorado public health officials are raising alarms about half-vaxxers

By John Frank
Posted by 
Axios Denver
Axios Denver
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YkgwH_0actdJry00

Data: CDC; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Colorado public health officials are raising alarms about a new vaccine hesitant population — the half-vaxxers.

By the numbers: 129,000 people who received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are overdue for their second shot, state officials tell Axios.

  • It's about 4% of the 2.9 million who received one dose, below estimated national averages for missed second doses.

Why it matters: The rapid spread of the B.1.617 (Delta) variant first discovered in India is making the second dose "more important now than ever before," state epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy said Monday.

  • Colorado has the second-highest proportion of the variant in the nation and the fifth-highest positivity rate for COVID-19 cases generally.
Data: CDC; Chart: Axios Visuals

Threat level: It is 50% more transmissible than the B.1.1.7 variant detected in the U.K.

  • The risk of hospitalization is double.
  • And the vaccine is less effective, 88% compared to 93% for the Pfizer version, state officials said.

Of note: That's still highly effective.

What's happening: Public health officials are sending reminder texts and emails to people ages 18 to 29 who missed their second shot.

Zoom in: In Denver, 5% are past due for a second shot, but in contrast with the state, local public officials downplayed the issue, saying the priority is getting people to get at least one dose.

Between the lines: A Magellan Strategies poll released this week shows that 11% of Colorado adults don't think they need the vaccine because they are not high-risk and don't think it's beneficial.

Be smart: You can get the second dose as late as 42 days — or six weeks — after the first one and it's still effective.

Community Policy
View All 13 Commentsarrow_down
Axios Denver

Axios Denver

Denver, CO
581
Followers
228
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Get smarter, faster about what's happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/denver
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Delta, CO
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Cdc#Axios Visuals Threat#Pfizer#Magellan Strategies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
Related
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

Vaccines Appear Effective Against COVID-19 Variants of Concern

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. Local health officials see strong evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are effective against all four “variants of concern” that have been identified in Humboldt County since November 2020. Yet young adults, the group most affected by these variants, remain the least vaccinated group in the county.
Public HealthEffingham Radio

Public Health Officials Announce 1,744 New Cases Of Coronavirus Disease Over The Past Week

Almost 71% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 54% are fully vaccinated. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,744 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 66 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, June 18, 2021. Almost 71% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 54% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Public Healthburlington-record.com

State issues fourth amended public health order 20-38

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released an amended public health order 20-38. The new changes are effective July 1 and will expire at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 1 unless extended, rescinded, superseded, or amended in writing. This update requires medical-grade face coverings for unvaccinated or not fully...
Illinois StateHerald & Review

Illinois health officials remind people about danger of West Nile

With summer in full swing, health officials are urging people to remain vigilant about another persistent and endemic health threat: West Nile virus. While not of the immediate urgency that has come with fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the Illinois Department of Public Health said that people should exercise the three "R's" — reduce, repel and report — in order to prevent the spread of West Nile.
Public Healthriverbender.com

Public Health Officials Announce More Than 80 Covid-19 Cases Now Associated With Youth Camp Outbreak

SPRINGFIELD– The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is now reporting 85 teens and adult staff at a summer youth camp held in mid-June in central Illinois tested positive for COVID-19. One unvaccinated, young adult was hospitalized. Although all campers and staff were eligible for vaccination, IDPH is aware of only a handful of campers and staff receiving the vaccine. The camp was not checking vaccination status and masking was not required while indoors. IDPH is reminding people about the importance of vaccination, including youth, as the Delta variant and other variants continue to spread.
Public Healthcrowleytoday.com

Health officials warn of COVID variant

An estimated 25 percent of the current COVID cases in Louisiana are believed to be the more dangerous Delta variant strain that first emerged in India. State Health Officer Dr. Joe Kanter said the number of new Delta cases is doubling about every two to three weeks in Louisiana meaning we could face a new spike in overall COVID cases.
Kidsaccesswdun.com

Health officials warn about increased RSV activity in North Georgia children

Officials with District Two Public Health Department have issued a health advisory pertaining to increased reports of a respiratory virus requiring hospitalization in children in North Georgia. Respiratory Syncytial Virus affects all ages, but typically infants, toddlers and immunocompromised older adults, Marie Brown, District Two Notifiable Disease Coordinator said. "What...
AgriculturePosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Health Officials Concerned About Jamestown Canyon Virus

NEW JERSEY – State and county health departments are keeping watch for any reports of Jamestown Canyon Virus (JVC) that emerge following a confirmed case in Sussex County. A Sussex County man in his 60s tested positive for JCV after an onset of fever and neurological symptoms last month. This is the first detection of this mosquito-borne disease in New Jersey this year and only the second human case of JCV reported in the state (the first case was in 2015, also in Sussex County).
HealthSFGate

'Blue pill' overdoses alarm South Carolina health officials

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Fake blue pain pills — laced with cocaine, meth or fentanyl — are showing up in alarming numbers in South Carolina, health officials said. About 500 people have overdosed from the little blue pill that’s a counterfeit of Roxicodone, according to South Carolina’s Opioid Emergency Response Team. Many of the cases involved people ages 20 to 29.