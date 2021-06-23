Colorado public health officials are raising alarms about half-vaxxers
Colorado public health officials are raising alarms about a new vaccine hesitant population — the half-vaxxers.
By the numbers: 129,000 people who received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are overdue for their second shot, state officials tell Axios.
- It's about 4% of the 2.9 million who received one dose, below estimated national averages for missed second doses.
Why it matters: The rapid spread of the B.1.617 (Delta) variant first discovered in India is making the second dose "more important now than ever before," state epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy said Monday.
- Colorado has the second-highest proportion of the variant in the nation and the fifth-highest positivity rate for COVID-19 cases generally.
Threat level: It is 50% more transmissible than the B.1.1.7 variant detected in the U.K.
- The risk of hospitalization is double.
- And the vaccine is less effective, 88% compared to 93% for the Pfizer version, state officials said.
Of note: That's still highly effective.
What's happening: Public health officials are sending reminder texts and emails to people ages 18 to 29 who missed their second shot.
- It's part of a broader effort that uses political campaign tactics to boost vaccine rates.
- The latest push includes sending mailers to 1.4 million people to promote the vaccine sweepstakes .
Zoom in: In Denver, 5% are past due for a second shot, but in contrast with the state, local public officials downplayed the issue, saying the priority is getting people to get at least one dose.
Between the lines: A Magellan Strategies poll released this week shows that 11% of Colorado adults don't think they need the vaccine because they are not high-risk and don't think it's beneficial.
Be smart: You can get the second dose as late as 42 days — or six weeks — after the first one and it's still effective.