Colorado public health officials are raising alarms about half-vaxxers

Data: CDC; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Colorado public health officials are raising alarms about a new vaccine hesitant population — the half-vaxxers.

By the numbers: 129,000 people who received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are overdue for their second shot, state officials tell Axios.

It's about 4% of the 2.9 million who received one dose, below estimated national averages for missed second doses.

Why it matters: The rapid spread of the B.1.617 (Delta) variant first discovered in India is making the second dose "more important now than ever before," state epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy said Monday.

Colorado has the second-highest proportion of the variant in the nation and the fifth-highest positivity rate for COVID-19 cases generally.

Data: CDC; Chart: Axios Visuals

Threat level: It is 50% more transmissible than the B.1.1.7 variant detected in the U.K.

The risk of hospitalization is double.

And the vaccine is less effective, 88% compared to 93% for the Pfizer version, state officials said.

Of note: That's still highly effective.

What's happening: Public health officials are sending reminder texts and emails to people ages 18 to 29 who missed their second shot.

It's part of a broader effort that uses political campaign tactics to boost vaccine rates.

The latest push includes sending mailers to 1.4 million people to promote the vaccine sweepstakes .

Zoom in: In Denver, 5% are past due for a second shot, but in contrast with the state, local public officials downplayed the issue, saying the priority is getting people to get at least one dose.

Between the lines: A Magellan Strategies poll released this week shows that 11% of Colorado adults don't think they need the vaccine because they are not high-risk and don't think it's beneficial.

Be smart: You can get the second dose as late as 42 days — or six weeks — after the first one and it's still effective.