Baltimore Police Arrests 30 Year Old Man For Murder

On June 21, 2021 at approximately 8:00 a.m., an off-duty officer was traveling in the 1900 block of Belair Road when he came upon a serious assault. The officer radioed for on-duty units to respond.

Upon approach, the officer located an unknown adult male who had been stabbed several times and was unconscious.

The officer's attention was then directed to the suspect who was later identified as 24 year-old Brandon Beshore of Parkville, Maryland, as he was attempting to flee the scene on a bicycle.

Beshore was apprehended and detained until backup units arrived on the scene, and the victim was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died a short time later.

Brandon Beshore has been arrested in connection with this fatal stabbing and has been charged with 1st and 2nd Degree Murder, Manslaughter, 1st and 2nd Degree Assault, and Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Beshore is currently in Central Booking where he is waiting to see a court commissioner.