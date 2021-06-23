Cancel
Kazakhstan to introduce mandatory workplace vaccination

A patient receives a dose of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Palace of the Republic concert hall in Almaty, Kazakhstan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

ALMATY, June 23 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan will introduce mandatory COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing for people working in groups of more than 20, healthcare ministry said on Wednesday.

The central Asian nation started tightening restrictions again this week after reporting a spike in cases in its capital, Nur-Sultan. Officials say the Delta variant of the virus has been detected in both Nur-Sultan and Almaty, the country's biggest city.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

