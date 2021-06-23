Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Grid modernization, technology will help accelerate energy transition - Dell

By Stephanie Kelly
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lRnAS_0actcRZv00

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Grid modernization and technology will play key roles in accelerating the energy transition, the chief technology officer for energy of Dell Technologies said on Wednesday.

Modernization of the grid will be crucial in incorporating energy storage into the global infrastructure and integrating power systems, David Holmes said at the Reuters Events Global Energy Transition conference.

He highlighted a partnership between Dell, Intel Corp and VMware Inc to deliver a “digital architecture” for grid modernization.

“This is the core underlying infrastructure that’s going to enable us to adopt and embrace much higher levels of renewable and sustainable energy,” Holmes said.

To compete against peers, energy companies should invest in technology development, Holmes said. Cyber resiliency will also be a critical part of managing the energy transition.

Companies have shifted from a focus on avoiding a cyber attack to a focus on recovering and responding to an attack if it does happen, Holmes said.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Energy#Energy Companies#Energy Storage#Dell Technologies#Intel Corp#Vmware Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Dell
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

DNV finds hydrogen important for the energy transition

But few energy companies are drawing revenue from it yet, the Norwegian risk management firm revealed. Norwegian risk management and quality assurance firm DNV said July 1 that survey results showed most energy professionals saw hydrogen as an important part of the energy transition, but few are drawing revenue from it yet.
Energy IndustryOil & Gas Journal

IGU President: Gas supply is catalyst for energy transition

Gas supply “is a catalyst for the energy transition,” and LNG’s flexibility allowed for “tremendous performance” during the pandemic-induced market shocks of 2020, Joe Kang, president of the International Gas Union (IGU) told Daniel Yergin, vice chairman, IHS Markit, as part of the IHS Markit CERAWeek Conversations series. IGU’s members represent over 95% of the global gas market.
Energy IndustrySilicon Republic

€300,000 invested in software for greener Irish energy grid

Tasked with increasing renewable energy on Ireland’s grid by 30pc in 10 years, EirGrid is jointly developing software to optimise energy use. EirGrid has partnered with power technology firm Smart Wires, alongside the research and development consortium Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), on a project aimed at boosting the flow of renewable energy on the Irish electricity grid.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Dell Technologies's Unusual Options Activity

On Thursday, shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $99.01. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
Energy Industrytechstartups.com

India-based energy storage startup ION Energy raises $3.6M in funding to accelerate the transition to an all-electric future

ION Energy, a Mumbai, India-based energy-tech startup said today it has raised $3.6 million in Pre-Series A funding to grow its team and invest in product development and expand the software business in North America and Europe. Backers in this round include Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund alongside prominent investors including Silicon Valley-based Climate Capital, early-stage investor YourNest Venture Capital, Riso Capital, Venture Catalysts, and other angel investors.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Chevron: People will power Houston into leading the energy transition

For decades, Houston has been the global engine of energy innovation and growth, with an unassailable position as the epicenter of the oil and gas industry. But as the world transitions to a lower carbon future, some are questioning whether Houston can continue to play a leading role. From my...
Technologylegalnews.com

Examining 'New Vehicle Technologies and the Smart Grid'

The Practising Law Institute (PLI) is scheduled to present “‘Driving’ Cybersecurity: New Vehicle Technologies and the Smart Grid” as a live webcast today beginning at 1 p.m. Topics to be discussed at the webcast include:. • The evolution of the “smart grid”. • How electric vehicles and charging stations will...
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Crossover Energy Partners Teams Up With KKR To Accelerate The Clean Energy Transition

Crossover Energy Partners ("Crossover") today announced an exclusive relationship with KKR, one of the world's leading investment firms. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005231/en/. Crossover Energy Partners' mission is to support renewable energy initiatives and decarbonization goals for large energy users by designing cost-effective and...
Energy IndustryFinancial Times

How energy transition is driving strong commodities prices

The executive chairman of Trafigura expects the higher prices paid for minerals and metals to last amid a prolonged commodities supercycle as traders look to collect a big mix of sources to meet future needs. Save to myFT. Transcript. You can enable subtitles (captions) in the video player. And I'd...
Energy IndustryWorld Economic Forum

4 technologies that are accelerating the green hydrogen revolution

Green hydrogen – produced using renewable energy – currently accounts for just 0.1% of global hydrogen production. But it's a powerful bet for solving renewables' intermittency problem and decarbonizing heavy industry. Scaling up green hydrogen does present challenges – but modern digital technology could provide some of the answers. Here's...
Energy Industryspokanepublicradio.org

Avista Urges Customers to Conserve Energy, Protect Grid, as Electricity Demand Spikes

Electricity provider Avista is urging customers to conserve power as temperatures reach historic levels and demand spikes. Avista is asking customers to conserve power between Monday and Thursday as thousands of customers turn on their air conditioning, straining the utility’s electric grid. The power company serves most of the Inland Northwest, as well as North Idaho.
California Statetdworld.com

California Commission Takes Action to Modernize Grid for DER Future

New proceeding to modernize the state's electric grid to integrate a high number of DERs, including EV charging. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), in ongoing actions to support energy reliability, recently took action, through the opening of a new proceeding, to modernize the state's electric grid to integrate a high number of distributed energy resources (DERs), including electric vehicle (EV) charging.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Waters To Help Accelerate Biologics Production Through Research Collaboration With Singapore's Bioprocessing Technology Institute

Waters Corporation (WAT) - Get Report today announced an expansion of its joint work with the Bioprocessing Technology Institute (BTI), a research institute of Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR). Among their new collaborative projects, Waters and BTI have started work on applying analytics that can rapidly identify and visualize complex molecules within glycomics and metabolomics data to help ensure overall safety, accuracy, and speed of biologics manufacturing.
Energy IndustryMinneapolis Star Tribune

Midwest clean-energy business accelerator to launch in fall

Grid Catalyst, one of the first Midwest clean-energy business accelerators, will have its inaugural class of startups this fall. The accelerator will focus on demonstrating and expanding "solutions for northern climates." "Accelerator programs catalyze new leadership, investment, jobs and, in this case, advance positive climate action," said Grid Catalyst founder...
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Sage Geosystems And Nabors Industries Team Up To Accelerate Commercialization Of Geothermal Energy

HOUSTON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Geosystems Inc. (Sage), Nabors Industries (Nabors), and Virya, LLC (Virya) are excited to announce the signing of a $12 million financing led by Nabors. Nabors and Virya will invest $10 million and $2 million, respectively. The proceeds of this financing will be utilized to further accelerate the development of Sage's technologies and construction of their first commercial power plant.
California Statetrust.org

California to vote on clean energy proposal as grid reliability issues loom

The proposal would require utilities to buy at least 11,500 megawatts of capacity from zero-emitting or renewable resources between 2023 and 2026. June 24 (Reuters) - California regulators will consider a proposal on Thursday requiring utilities to buy more clean power, a measure backed by environmental groups but opposed by energy producers who have said such steps will undermine the reliability of the state's grid.
Businessnjbmagazine.com

Dell Technologies Capital Invests in Calamu for Next-Gen Data Protection

Calamu, a cybersecurity startup offering next-gen resilience and near-impenetrable data protection for the enterprise based in Clinton, announced that Dell Technologies Capital has made an investment in the company. “Dell Technologies Capital brings a deep understanding of enterprise IT, and they recognize the urgent need to better safeguard data from...
Energy Industrytdworld.com

Dominion Energy Virginia Customers to Benefit from a Stronger Grid

Dominion Energy Virginia customers will continue to experience more reliable service, new tools to manage energy usage, and greater access to clean energy sources as efforts continue on the company's 10-year plan to transform the electric distribution grid. With Phase I of the Grid Transformation Plan (GT Plan) currently underway,...
Energy Industryaithority.com

Veritone Announces Device Learning Model For SMA Sunny Central Solar Inverters, Driving Grid Reliability In The Global Transition To Green Energy

Planned compatibility furthers Veritone GRID initiative to accelerate clean energy adoption through simplified device integration and improved grid optimization and resilience. Veritone, Inc. the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE announced development of a new device learning model for the market-leading SMA Sunny Central solar inverters, part of the company’s GRID (Grid Reliability in Device) initiative to accelerate clean energy adoption by developing a library of device learning models that enable predictive control of common distributed energy resources (DERs), including solar and storage inverters, battery storage systems, EV chargers, wind turbines and hydroelectric power systems. The Company expects this initiative to simplify distributed energy resource (DER) integration, prolong asset life, and increase grid resilience.