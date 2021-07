This appears in The Washington Post. "Please forgive me. My illness won today." That was the message that Thomas Bloom Raskin left for his family before he committed suicide on Dec. 31, 2020. He was the son of a U.S. congressman, and his death focused attention on the struggle against depression that so many people face. Good, then, that Maryland has launched an innovative program that aims to connect people in need with mental health services and spare families from the heartbreak that can come with this often-debilitating illness.