House Rent

Landlord explains why rent hikes are happening amid pandemic & eviction moratorium

FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 11 days ago
We've been telling you about soaring home prices and rising rents, and now a property manager is explaining why she had to hike rent at more than two dozen units.

Amanda Barger was evicted earlier this year after she was unable to pay her rising rent at her mobile home.

"I know this is a business, but they could have a little kindness," she said.

Barbara Hill Kelley's rent was raised over $100 a month.

Stories like this can make landlords look pretty harsh, but several have contacted our Don't Waste Your Money team to say it's been a difficult year with rising water bills and property taxes, and tenants missing payments.

"We struggled along with everyone else in the pandemic," Deborah Collins said. She manages 25 apartments and rental homes.

"We canceled all late fees for the year, we worked on payment plans for any residents that were behind," she added.

The eviction moratorium, she said, meant they had to allow tenants to go months without paying rent.

"A lot of housing providers are trying to recoup those losses, and are doing it with a rental price hike," Collins said.

She said most landlords are just trying to make themselves whole again and are not price gouging.

Of course, that's little consolation to Kelley, who is struggling to accept a rent hike that could force her to move.

Collins' advice to tenants is to be kind and try to negotiate a rent hike. She said most landlords would rather keep a good tenant than find a new one.

Related
Santa Clara County, CANBC Bay Area

Newsom, Lawmakers Agree to Extend Eviction Moratorium, Provide Rent Relief

Gov. Gavin Newsom and California lawmakers agreed Friday to extend the state's eviction moratorium until Sept. 30 and increase funding relief to tenants and landlords. Assembly Bill 832 extends the current for two more months and will ensure the state quickly uses the more than $5 billion in federal rental assistance to help tenants and small landlords and protect vulnerable households from eviction, according to a news release Friday.
House RentEntrepreneur

Coronavirus stimulus check for renters: Who is eligible and how to apply

One major issue that many Americans faced during the coronavirus pandemic was paying their house rent. To address this, Congress came up with the federal eviction moratorium, but it is scheduled to expire later this month. This will be concerning to those who don’t yet have a job or a regular income. If you are among those, then there is no need to panic as you may be eligible for a renters coronavirus stimulus check.
House RentPosted by
KHOU

Landlords increasing monthly rent for tenants this year, but why?

It's not just home prices soaring, rents are going up this year, too! But now we are hearing from a landlord, as to some of the reasons why. Amanda Barger was evicted earlier this year after she was unable to pay her rising rent at her mobile home. She returned home one day to find her stuff removed, sitting in a pile out front.
House RentPosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

Governor signs $5.2 billion bill extending eviction moratorium, protections for renters and landlords

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a $5.2 billion bill Monday to extend through Sept. 30 the state’s moratorium shielding renters from eviction. AB 832 will increase cash assistance to low-income tenants and small landlords, according to a news release from the governor’s office, which called it the largest COVID rental protection of any state.
House RentGizmodo

Airbnb Will Temporarily Ban Listings Where Tenants Have Been Evicted for Not Paying Rent

Better late than never: Airbnb is preventing landlords from renting units where tenants have been evicted for not paying rent after the Center for Disease Control’s pandemic eviction moratorium expires on June 30th. According to an analysis by think tank the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, 10.4 million Americans are currently behind on rent; an April census survey found that out of nearly seven million respondents behind on rent, over three million expect that they are “very” or “somewhat” likely to be evicted within the next two months.
POTUSCNBC

He's 75 and facing eviction. Many other older renters are, too

Millions of Americans may soon be forced out of their homes when the national eviction ban lifts. Two of them are Andrew Cleland, 75, and his 82-year-old wife, Carol. They're among the 800,000 older renters who, even as the pandemic fades, are still behind on their payments. Andrew Cleland tries...
Real EstatePosted by
Kiplinger

How to Fail as a Landlord

Drive down just about any residential street in any city, and answer this question: Of all the homes you see, how many are owned by the occupants? Eighty percent? Seventy percent?. The answer is that the U.S. homeownership rate has fallen to 65.6%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That’s...
Raleigh, NCaveryjournal.com

State program offering rent, utility assistance open for applicants to those struggling to recover from pandemic

RALEIGH — The N.C. Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) Program is open for a second application period to assist very low-income renters that are experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19. Gov. Roy Cooper and Chief Operating Officer of the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) Laura Hogshead updated the public on the application process for the program on June 2.
House Rentwmleader.com

As pandemic eases, Gov. Cooper should end N.C.’s moratorium on evictions

As our neighbor Virginia joins 35 other states, allowing the rental housing market to return to normal, it’s time for NC Gov. Cooper to follow suit. There is no question that the sudden onset of last year’s pandemic caused ripple effects threatening not only the health and well-being of citizens across the world, but also had economic ramifications that reached jobs and industries far and wide. The housing industry was at the center of the pandemic – as safe and affordable housing became essential to the nation’s ability to weather the storm – during lockdowns and as the economy, schools and social activities shifted to remote operations.
Vermont StateUS News and World Report

EXPLAINER: Can Rent Aid Avert Eviction Crisis in Vermont?

A federal freeze on most evictions enacted last year is scheduled to expire July 31, after the Biden administration extended the date by a month. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. Many of them lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and had fallen months behind on their rent.