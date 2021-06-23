Iowa Cemetery Has QR Codes to Tell History of Those Buried There

If you'd like to meet your future best bud through Animal Care & Control, you'll now be required to make an appointment. In this case, it has less to do with the pandemic and more with construction in the area. They want to keep you and our community's animals safe! It's their entire purpose. They take in strays, abandoned pets or those the owners just can't take care of anymore, and put them up for adoption, taking great care of them in the interim. They also often reconnect lost pets with their owners.