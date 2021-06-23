Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Vice President Harris to promote COVID-19 vaccinations during trip to Detroit Monday

Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rv9GY_0actbcNF00

Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Detroit next week.

Harris will visit our city Monday as part of the "We Can Do This" tour, which is an effort to promote COVID-19 vaccinations among those who still need protection from the coronavirus.

According to the White House, she will be "highlighting the ease of getting vaccinated, encourage vaccinations, and mobilizing grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts."

Further details of the Vice President's trip will be announced in the near future.

Community Policy
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
912K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Coronavirus
Detroit, MI
Health
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Harris, MI
Detroit, MI
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Vaccinations#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
White House, TNPosted by
Axios

White House mobilizes to defend Harris

Top White House officials are mobilizing to defend Vice President Kamala Harris amid a gusher of leaks about dysfunction and infighting in her office. Driving the news: White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain told Axios in a statement: "The President's trust and confidence in her is obvious when you see them in the Oval Office together." Biden senior adviser Cedric Richmond said in an interview late Thursday night: "It’s a whisper campaign designed to sabotage her."
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Harris postpones trip to Detroit

Vice President Harris has delayed a trip to Detroit that was originally scheduled for Monday as part of her ongoing tour to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The White House on Sunday said the trip had been delayed, though it did not say when it would be rescheduled....
El Paso, TXMSNBC

Vice President Harris hones in on humanity during border visit

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to the continued humanitarian crisis at the border and the need to address root causes of migration during her visit to El Paso, Texas where she met with border patrol agents and migrant children from Central America who are currently being detained. She also met with immigration lawyers including Taylor Levy, an immigration attorney specializing in border issues who joined MSNBC’S “American Voices” along with The Atlantic’s Caitlin Dickerson, to break down what short term and long term measures must be taken to repair America’s broken immigration system.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Vice President Harris’ first trip to the border: What you need to know

Vice President Kamala Harris is traveling to El Paso, Texas Friday for her first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border following mounting criticism from Republicans for not going sooner after being tapped by President Biden to oversee the administration’s efforts in tackling "root causes" of the border crisis. Upon arrivalal in...
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Democrats fear Kamala Harris can’t beat any GOPer in 2024, including Trump: report

Democrats are increasingly fearful Vice President Kamala Harris’ missteps will open the door for Republicans to regain the White House, a new report said Friday. Dems, including senior White House officials, fear that Harris will lose to any Republican she faces — including former President Donald Trump — if President Biden does not seek reelection in 2024, Axios reported.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Kamala Harris is crashing — but that doesn't mean she will never occupy the Oval Office

Prediction: Kamala Harris will never be elected president. But that doesn’t mean she will never occupy the Oval Office. The vice president’s approval ratings are slumping (she is now underwater in the RealClearPolitics average of polls) and – worse – she is taking the fall for President Biden ’s foolish reversal of President Trump ’s migrant policies.
POTUSNBC News

The current state of Covid-19 in the United States, in 5 charts

After more than a year of pandemic-related lockdowns, social distancing and masking, life is feeling much more normal as Americans get ready to celebrate Independence Day. But Covid-19 still looms large. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the "hypertransmissible” delta variant could have caused the recent...
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Toxic workplace in Kamala Harris’ office mirrors campaign woes

A report by Politico outlining the dysfunction and toxic environment in Vice President Kamala Harris’ office recalls similar stories about the final days of her 2020 presidential campaign, which fell apart before the first nominating contest. As the wheels came off the then-California senator’s primary run, stories of mistreatment of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

We're beginning to see the real Kamala Harris

(CNN) — A few weeks ago, a meeting was not going well. My business partner had just shut down a room of wealthy, powerful White men. No easy feat. "That is not what I do," she said to a client. "You need to go sit down with that question." In other words, do not ask me silly questions.