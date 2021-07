SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Starting July 1 drivers can expect gas prices to go up across the state. Now a group of Republican officials in California are fighting the change. The tax is tied to Senate Bill 1 which increases gas taxes to help pay for road repairs in the state. Starting July 1st that tax will get bumped up to about 6 cents per gallon of gas, meaning for a typical 14-gallon size fuel tank that's an extra 8 cents per gallon on top of the federal gas tax we all pay at 18.4 cents a gallon.