What’s Inside?, a highly popular YouTube Channel, got to experience the Tesla Plaid Model S. I was also in the car, but I didn’t realize who was in the front seat at the time. It wasn’t until Eli Burton told me well after the ride was over that I found out who that was. Dan, the host, shared his experience in the video below and it was pretty neat seeing my own reactions from a different perspective. I’m grateful that I rode with Dan and Eli and that Dan included my reactions in his video.