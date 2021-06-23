Wednesday's Daily Pulse
Business travel still lags in post-COVID recovery, say Florida hotel industry leaders. Hotel industry leaders joined with Central Florida politicians Tuesday to deliver a message to businesses: Start planning conventions and return to traveling. While planes and roads are crowded this summer with eager tourists, business travel and conventions are still largely absent and not expected to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024, according to industry experts. A study by Visit Orlando found group travel to be 67% below 2019 levels. [Source: Oralndo Sentniel]www.floridatrend.com