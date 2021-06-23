Cancel
Miami, FL

Wednesday's Daily Pulse

By Updated 53 mins ago
floridatrend.com
 13 days ago

Business travel still lags in post-COVID recovery, say Florida hotel industry leaders. Hotel industry leaders joined with Central Florida politicians Tuesday to deliver a message to businesses: Start planning conventions and return to traveling. While planes and roads are crowded this summer with eager tourists, business travel and conventions are still largely absent and not expected to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024, according to industry experts. A study by Visit Orlando found group travel to be 67% below 2019 levels. [Source: Oralndo Sentniel]

www.floridatrend.com
Posted by
NBC News

Elsa strengthens to hurricane as it barrels toward Florida coast

Elsa strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday night as it barrelled up Florida's west coast, threatening heavy rains, flooding and high winds. The storm intensified from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph by 7:45 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said. Its center was around 100 miles south-southwest of Tampa.
Posted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
Posted by
NBC News

Britney Spears' attorney to resign from conservatorship case

Britney Spears' attorney filed a motion to resign as her counsel Tuesday, almost two weeks after Spears testified that she wanted to choose her own attorney in her conservatorship. Samuel D. Ingham III, who was appointed to Spears' case in 2008, said in documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior...

