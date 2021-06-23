How Downtown Denver is Embracing A Hybrid Workforce
Over the last decade, LoDo and Uptown Denver grew into high energy business hubs, attracting talent and residents from all over the country. Pre-pandemic, Downtown Denver had a somewhat faster pace than the rest of the city during the workweek. With a large professional workforce, over 100,000 people commuted, grabbed coffee for the office and ate out for lunch with co-workers. Denver welcomed the steady investment in office space downtown. But right now, most office spaces are empty. City planners and companies aren’t certain what will happen to them.303magazine.com