A warmer day ahead of more rain

It’ll stay cooler this evening thanks to the rain we’ve had, and that rain will continue tapering off as we head throughout the evening as well. After sunset we’ll be in the low to mid 70′s during the night before cooling to the upper 60′s to start your Independence Day. We’ll have cloudy skies to start with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. A few storms will be seen, but the best chances will be mainly west of I-35 going through the day. Highs will stay well below average in the upper 80′s.