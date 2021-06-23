Cancel
Environment

A warmer day ahead of more rain

 11 days ago

Weather Updates from TV6 Meteorologists Karl Bohnak and Jennifer Perez. We’re back to summer conditions with warmer temperatures today through the long term. Highs will top off in the upper 70s inland. A high swim risk is in effect for Schoolcraft county as southerly winds will create large waves and strong rip currents. Otherwise, our next front comes tomorrow. It will bring a line of showers and storms early in the morning starting in the west. Then, rain chances continue during the afternoon. A few could turn severe producing 1″ hail and 60mpg wind gusts.

