UPDATE: Escaped inmate possibly responsible for stolen state-owned truck

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been corrected to note the truck was state-owned.

SEDALIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

UPDATE: The Sedalia Police Department said escaped inmate Jason Laird possibly stole a pickup truck from a Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance shed.

According to a Facebook post from the department, police were notified Wednesday morning that a state truck was stolen from the Missouri State Fairgrounds.

Officials said surveillance video showed the 2013 Chevy Silverado Duramax 2500 was stolen from a maintenance shed around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. The truck has a Missouri license plate of 110189M.

Sedalia police provided the below photos as examples of what the pickup truck and the style of plates look like.



Sedalia Police Department say these images are similar to the truck and style of license plate stolen from a MoDOT shed.

"Given the timing of the theft and Jason's disappearance, it is possible that Mr. Laird stole the Silverado," the post said.

Police ask anyone who sees Laird or the vehicle to call 911 and do not approach the suspect.

ORIGINAL: Law enforcement continue to look for an escaped inmate in Pettis County.

Pettis County Sheriff's Department reported an inmate has escaped custody after working at the Missouri State Fairgrounds just after 5 p.m.

Jason Laird was last seen on the outer campgrounds at 4 p.m.

Laird's last known direction of travel was west from the fairgrounds.

The Department of Corrections dogs tracked Laird about half a mile west towards Walnut Hills before losing the scent.

Officials say Laird may have had at least a one and half hour head start.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray pants and black boots.

Laird is listed at 5'03" and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Pettis County Sheriff's Department is advising resident to lock their cars and doors. Also to make sure firearms are not left in vehicles

Laird is serving seven years for multiple charges including burglary, stealing vehicles and weapons.

