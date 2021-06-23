New Environmental Law Resource Guide for Scajaquada Creek

A couple of weeks ago I was speaking to a woman about the Scajaquada Creek and she told me a harrowing tale. She said that she once took her son to the the site where the Galleria Mall is located today, before the mall was constructed. The reason that she took her son there was to see one of the sources of the Scajaquada Creek – she said that there was the most beautiful ecosystem at the site, flourishing with wildlife. According to this woman, the source of the water was home to all sorts of aquatic creatures that she knew little about, although she had never seen anything quite like the natural habitat in her life, which is why she loved to visit the site. One day, she noticed a sign that the mall was coming, and she realized that everything that she and her son had come to love, would soon be paved over with asphalt, which happened soon enough.