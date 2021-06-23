Cancel
Apparel

Colorfully Expressive Sneakers

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReebok and Daniel Moon collaborated for the first time to create the Major Reebok capsule with a bright color palette that takes cues from the hair colorist's signature hair art. The colorful new versions of the Reebok Classic Leather Legacy and Club C Legacy styles were inspired by Moon’s most popular and requested hair colors and the details on the sneakers like leather materials were included to remind of shaved heads.

