Synovus to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on July 20th

thecolumbusceo.com
 13 days ago

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) will announce second quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. An earnings press release will be published prior to the earnings conference call, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast and slides will be available with the press release and...

thecolumbusceo.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Synovus Financial Corp#Snv
