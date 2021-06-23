Finding the Warmth of Our Sun 41: Juneteenth and the American Story

Good morning, it's Thursday, June 24, 2021, another lovely weather day on the East Coast. On this date 179 years ago, Marcus Aurelius Bierce and his wife, Laura Sherwood Bierce, welcomed the 10th of their 13 children into the world. For some reason, the Bierces gave all of their children names beginning with the letter "A." The one whose birthday we observe today, Ambrose Bierce, would become a decorated Union Army soldier, as well as a renowned poet, wit, author, and San Francisco newspaperman. His brilliant and searing columns for the San Francisco Examiner inspired generations of California newspaper writers. (A Bierce column about the legislature opened this way: "If nonsense were black, Sacramento would need gas lamps at noonday.")