Finding the Warmth of Our Sun 41: Juneteenth and the American Story

By Matthew Braunginn
Madison365
Madison365
 13 days ago

American myth-making often paints its victims as passive entities, not central players to the world around them. But those enslaved constantly resisted, creating the conditions for recognition of emancipation.

Madison365

Madison365

Madison, WI
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison's communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

