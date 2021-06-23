Cancel
Raspberry Pi Zero makes a xylophone play itself

Raspberry Pi
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen maker Stéphane (aka HalStar) set about building this self-playing xylophone, their goal was to learn more about robotics, and to get hands-on with some mechanical parts they had never used before, in this case solenoids. They also wanted to experiment with Raspberry Pi to build something that reflected their...

www.raspberrypi.org
