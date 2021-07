The state of Iowa is filled with great cities from the tiniest, Le Roy with 3 residents, to the capital city of Des Moines, the largest in the state, at approximately 215,000. However, the size of a town doesn't necessarily correlate with how well off a city's residents are. The Iowa City-Cedar Rapids Corridor is home to two of the "richest cities" in Iowa, and they're just 18 miles from each other.