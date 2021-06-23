Cancel
Roma Removes Nike Gear From Club Store, New Balance Reveal Imminent

By @BrenCdT
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs excited as we all may be by Euro 2020, the transfer market, and the arrival of José Mourinho, they all pale in comparison to the long-awaited reveal of Roma's new kits; the first in a multi-year partnership with American manufacturer New Balance. Ordinarily, most clubs reveal next season's uniforms on the final day of the season, but with Roma changing manufacturers ahead of the 2021-2022 season, we were robbed of that rite of passage.

José Mourinho
