Roma Removes Nike Gear From Club Store, New Balance Reveal Imminent
As excited as we all may be by Euro 2020, the transfer market, and the arrival of José Mourinho, they all pale in comparison to the long-awaited reveal of Roma's new kits; the first in a multi-year partnership with American manufacturer New Balance. Ordinarily, most clubs reveal next season's uniforms on the final day of the season, but with Roma changing manufacturers ahead of the 2021-2022 season, we were robbed of that rite of passage.www.chiesaditotti.com