Roma Removes Nike Gear From Club Store, New Balance Reveal Imminent

Skateboarding has taken modern day culture by storm. Not only is it among the most popular sports for youths to dabble in (particularly during the social distancing period of the last year and change), but it’s served as an unexpected source of inspiration to the world of high fashion and big budget industry. Whether it be in dingy skateparks to the most manicured of runway sets, skate hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down as business sectors ranging from clothing to media are clamoring to collaborate with the key movers in the skate scene. It’s no surprise that this resurgence of skateboarding over the last few years has coincided with the meteoric revival and rise of the SB Dunk, and as skating enters its first-ever Olympic Games recognition, Nike is ready to deliver its most prized possession – the SB Dunk – in four can’t-miss collaborations.