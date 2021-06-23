Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Letter of Introduction: Chairman Covey announces for RPT Chairman

By Dawn Burleigh
Orange Leader
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am very excited to announce my candidacy for Chairman ogf the Republican Paty of Texas. My team ios humbled by the support and endorsements coming in from all over our Great State of Texas. Precinct Chair, County Chair, SREC Committeeman for SD3, President of the TRCA and other leadership positions have uniquely qualified me to serve as your Republican Party Chair and my team will hit the ground running on day one. We will ignite our momentum with a positive celebration of our conservative values and our bottom-up approach has proven to be a successful model as we move forward for Texas!

www.orangeleader.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rpt#Letter Of Introduction#Rpt#Ios#Great State Of Texas#Precinct Chair#Srec#Trca#Republican Party Chair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Presidential Electioncountywidenews.com

CPN Chairman Barrett Sworn In

Citizen Potawatomi Nation Chairman John A. "Rocky" Barrett easily won a tenth term as head of the nation's largest Native American tribes Saturday. Barrett polled 1,867 votes to 869 for Lisa Kraft and 67 for Steve Castaneda. He was sworn in for the new term at the tribe's annual General Council meeting Saturday afternoon, although election results were not yet official. Shown administering the oath of office is Judge Phil Lujan, while Court Clerk Andrea Gabel holds the Bible.
Electionsgrandcoulee.com

Chairman voted out in tribal election

The Colville Tribes will soon have a new chairman, as current Chairman Rodney Cawston has been voted out in the recent election for seven Colville Business Council positions. Absentee vote tallies were added to poll votes and certified Thursday for a final vote count in the general election for seven of the 14 positions on the CBC, which governs the Colville Confederated Tribes.
Texas Stateaustonia.com

Former Texas GOP chairman Allen West announces 2022 gubernatorial run

Texas GOP Chairman Allen West announced he will run for governor against Gov. Greg Abbott in the 2022 race. West made the announcement via video on Sunday during an appearance at Sojourn Church in Carrollton. The announcement comes on the heels of his state party chairman resignation, which will be effective July 11, when the State Republican Executive Committee will pick his successor.
Houston County, ALwtvy.com

Doug Sinquefield launches campaign for chairman

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Doug Sinquefield believes his three terms on the Houston County Commission have prepared him well. His goal is to become chairman, a campaign he launched Tuesday in Ashford. “We are moving forward. We have a great future because we have great people,” Sinquefield told supporters. He touts...
Shawnee, OKnondoc.com

Two challenge longtime Citizen Potawatomi Nation chairman

John “Rocky” Barrett has been tribal chairman of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation for 36 years and is running for re-election against two challengers: Lisa Kraft, a 12-year tribal legislator, and Steve Castaneda, who unsuccessfully challenged Barrett in 2017. Election Day is Saturday, June 26, and voting is open to all...
Longview, TXLongview News-Journal

Letter: Needed ID

I have one of those dumb questions that us old conservative flag-huggers come up with every now and then. Perhaps John D. Foster can answer it for me. John, if there are so many people who cannot vote because they have no photo ID, why are you and your party not seeking them out and helping them get the needed ID? It seems that would be a very positive thing to do since gaining a photo ID would not only allow them to vote, it would allow them to fly on commercial flights, write checks, enter Democratic Party conventions, seek medical care, collect benefits and many more things that they apparently have never been able to do.
PoliticsPosted by
PennLive.com

This Fourth of July, there is concern for the republic | Opinion

This year, we celebrate the Fourth of July with some trepidation. The Congress continues to grapple with the causes and the lingering effects of an insurrection that occurred in our own Capitol. The once proud Republican Party is content to sweep the entire matter under the rug. In fact, with only a tiny handful of its members objecting, the GOP has signed on to the “big lie” that the 2020 election was tainted and that the former guy remains their leader.
Hopkins County, KYMessenger

Thomas named chairman of joint planning commission

Tim Thomas, of Madisonville, was elected chairman of the Hopkins County Joint Planning Commission at a meeting on Thursday. Thomas has represented the City of Madisonville in the commission now for 21 years, and said he is looking forward to working with the new Hopkins County Joint Planning Commission Executive Director Peter Hughes, who began his duties in May of this year, and all the other members of the commission and the community the group works with as well.
BusinessFox11online.com

Cellcom CEO elected as CCA Chairman of the Board

DE PERE (WLUK) -- Cellcom's CEO is stepping into a new role. Mark Naze was recently unanimously elected as the Competitive Carriers Association’s (CCA) chairman of the board. Naze has served on the board since 2018 and is currently co-chair of CCA’s carrier-only Business Innovation Group (BIG). In this leadership...
Queenstown, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Queentown Bank CEO elected chairman-elect of MBA

QUEENSTOWN — Queenstown Bank of Maryland’s president and chief executive officer, Kevin B. Cashen was elected chairman-elect to the Maryland Banker’s Association at the MBA’s 126th annual meeting on June 8. With more than 30 years of banking experience, Cashen joined Queenstown Bank of Maryland in May 2017 as president...
Columbus, OHohiohouse.gov

Conference Committee Chairman Brinkman Announces Ohio BWC Budget

COLUMBUS— State Rep. Tom Brinkman (R-27th District) announced state lawmakers have approved House Bill 75, the FY 22-23 Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) budget. The bill, including federal grants, contains $715 million over the biennium. BWC provides workers' compensation insurance to all public and private employers except for those who...
Congress & Courtswhatsupnewp.com

Gorbea critical of U.S. Supreme Court Ruling on Voting Restrictions

Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea said yesterday that a U.S. Supreme Court ruling earlier this week that she said makes it more difficult for minority voters, is “deeply disappointing.”. “Your constitutional right to vote should never be affected by your zip code or the color of your skin,”...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Wicker Elected South Carolina Bankers Association Chairman

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- K. Wayne Wicker, chairman of the board and chief executive officer of South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. and South Atlantic Bank, has been elected chairman of the South Carolina Bankers Association (SCBA). He was elected by a vote of SCBA members at their annual meeting and will begin serving a one-year term on July 1, 2021.
Atlantic City, NJstate.nj.us

ICYMI: Modia Butler Named CRDA Board Chairman

ATLANTIC CITY – Modia Butler has been named Chairman of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) Board as announced by Governor Phil Murphy. Mo Butler has held a seat on the CRDA Board since November 2018. Butler is a highly respected public affairs expert with extensive experience in government relations, political campaigns, and strategic communications in New Jersey and Washington, D.C. At Mercury Public Affairs, Butler advises clients across various sectors including Government, Real Estate Development, Education, Healthcare, Infrastructure, and Not for Profits.
Los Angeles, CAmynewsla.com

Morongo Tribal Chairman to Retire After Decades in Government

After nearly 40 years in tribal government, Morongo Band of Mission Indians Tribal Council Chairman Robert Martin will retire on Thursday, it was announced Tuesday. Martin, 70, who led the tribe in 1987 when it helped secure a crucial U.S. Supreme Court decision that confirmed the legitimacy of Indian gaming and the sovereignty of Indian tribes across the nation, opted not seek reelection to the tribe’s top post.
Presidential ElectionKHQ Right Now

Bucknell poll: Most Americans support voter ID laws and term limits

Lewisburg, Pa. - A new nationally representative survey from the Bucknell Institute for Public Policy (BIPP) shows that there is substantial support among Americans for universal voter ID laws and having Supreme Court justices serve terms rather than life appointments. Among other fundamental changes to the way elections are run...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Partisan bias in the Constitution? Check the data

The results of the 2020 census and reapportionment have been out now for several weeks. Yet…there is no noise. Where are the recriminations? The looming lawsuits? The cries of “unfair”? “Undemocratic”?. The reader may recall that, in the wake of the 2000 and 2016 elections, many critics cried foul because...