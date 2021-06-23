Lincoln-Tallman House receives restorations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Lincoln-Tallman House opened its doors to the public after completing significant restorations for the first time since 1990. The historic Janesville landmark gave the house a facelift, returning the Lincoln-Tallman House’s interior back to its former glory. The restorations are roughly halfway down, but the work is slow because of the detail and care the job requires. The home that housed President Abraham Lincoln for two nights back in October of 1859 (back when he was Lincoln the lawyer) requires a delicate hand to refresh the rooms.