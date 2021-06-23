Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Janesville, WI

Lincoln-Tallman House receives restorations

By Colton Molesky
nbc15.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Lincoln-Tallman House opened its doors to the public after completing significant restorations for the first time since 1990. The historic Janesville landmark gave the house a facelift, returning the Lincoln-Tallman House’s interior back to its former glory. The restorations are roughly halfway down, but the work is slow because of the detail and care the job requires. The home that housed President Abraham Lincoln for two nights back in October of 1859 (back when he was Lincoln the lawyer) requires a delicate hand to refresh the rooms.

www.nbc15.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beloit, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Janesville, WI
Rock County, WI
Lifestyle
City
Madison, WI
County
Rock County, WI
Janesville, WI
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restorations#Leisure#Wmtv#Lincoln Tallman House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
WorldPosted by
CBS News

Pope Francis goes to Rome hospital for planned intestinal surgery

Vatican City — Pope Francis went Sunday to a Rome hospital for scheduled surgery for a stenosis, or restriction, of the large intestine, the Vatican said. The brief announcement from the Holy See's press office didn't say exactly when the surgery would be performed but said there would be an announcement when the surgery is complete.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

At least 45 killed in Philippine Air Force plane crash

Manila, Philippines (CNN) — At least 45 people have died after a Philippine Air Force plane crashed in the southern Philippines on Sunday, as rescue and recovery operations continue amid the country's worst military air disaster in decades. The C-130 military plane was transporting troops from Cagayan de Oro, in...
AccidentsPosted by
The Hill

Giant fire erupts in Gulf after pipeline leak

Fire officials spent more than five hours Friday putting out a fire that erupted in the Gulf of Mexico that officials with Mexico's state-owned oil company said was due to a pipeline leak. Videos of the blaze west of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula went viral on social media, with users calling...
ComputersPosted by
The Hill

Ransomware attack hits software manager, affecting 200 companies

A Miami-based IT software management company announced Friday that a ransomware attack may have targeted one of its tools used by its clients, potentially affecting some 200 businesses. According to a notice posted by Kaseya, the IT company said it was “experiencing a potential attack against the VSA that has...
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.