Slip-and-fall plaintiff wants $2,500 per month for 27 years for 'humiliation'

LAKE CHARLES -- A man who is afraid he will never be the person he once was is seeking millions after a slip-and-fall at a Louisiana casino. Gary Durbon filed a complaint in April in Calcasieu Parish District Court against Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Penn National Gaming Inc. d/b/a L'Auberge Casino Resort, Lake Charles for breach/negligence and proximate cause (damages). He says he suffered an injury after slipping on an unidentified liquid while in the lobby of the casino.