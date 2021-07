This Green Breakfast Smoothie is full of delicious, good for you ingredients and a perfect way to get your day started off on the right foot. Every morning I get up early, go on a hike with our dog Cosmo and then come home to make a smoothie. It's my morning ritual and I love it. It helps me get my day started with tons of energy ready to take on the tasks ahead of me. This Green Breakfast Smoothie has been my go-to smoothie of choice lately. It only has a few ingredients, takes hardly any time to make and is so yummy.