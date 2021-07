Though the housing market faces intense demand, smaller contractors are not reaping the benefits that production builders are. With supply chain disruptions and record-high building materials prices, larger builders can protect themselves from price volatility while smaller ones cannot, says Robert Dietz, chief economist at the National Association of Home Builders. Lennar reported a 61% increase in second-quarter earnings, reports the Wall Street Journal. On the flip side, one small contractor from Detroit says it usually works on 10 projects at a time. It has just two at the moment.