CureVac founder withdraws candidacy for supervisory board

seattlepi.com
 11 days ago

German biotech company CureVac said Wednesday that its founder has withdrawn his candidacy for the supervisory board for health reasons. Dr. Ingmar Hoerr, one of the leading scientists in the development of mRNA technology, was the company’s founding chief executive and later chairman. He suffered a serious stroke in March 2020.

