Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Disney World at 50: The Epcot mime speaks

By Dewayne Bevil
Orlando Sentinel
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine this on your business card: “Bubble Nicolas, Epcot mime.” In the ’90s, Walt Disney World visitors could encounter the silent character, who made dramatic entrances into the France pavilion by walking inside a plastic sphere before emerging for interactions with curious people. “It’s basically a little storyline,” remembers Nicolas...

www.orlandosentinel.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcel Marceau
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Company#Disney Park#Walt Disney World#Orlandosentinel Com#Brazilian#World Gate Studios#The Theme Park Rangers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Twitter
Country
Brazil
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Epcot
Place
Dubai
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
TravelPosted by
The Motley Fool

Disneyland and Disney World Are More Brilliant Than Greedy

It's never been cheap to get through the turnstiles of a Disney (NYSE:DIS) theme park, and the budgeting burden only got harder in the wake of Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida reopening after prolonged pandemic shutdowns. The narrative is shifting to Disney's greed as it gets back to business.
Lebanon, INPosted by
The Lebanon Reporter

Lebanon dancers to 'rock' national competition at Disney World

The Talent Factory Arts and Dance Studio will be competing at Disney World for the first time during the first week of July in two different national dance competitions. After postponing the event from last year, the dance team has been practicing since September and raising money for costumes, tickets and other expenses. Their routine for this year is themed “School of Rock,” and yes—they are dancing with real instruments.
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

An Interactive Part of Tomorrowland Has Returned to Disney World

As the Disney Parks’ reopening process continues, more and more of the little things we love about the parks are coming back. Whether it’s the return of restaurants or reopening rides to full capacity, Disney World’s reopening is bringing back a lot of guest favorites. But it isn’t just restaurants...
Food & Drinkswdwmagic.com

Salt and Straw ice cream is coming to Walt Disney World at Disney Springs

Salt and Straw is expected to announce today that it will be opening a location at Disney Springs as it brings its hugely popular ice cream to Walt Disney World. The Oregon-based company began as a small kiosk in 2011 and has since grown to include brick and mortar locations mainly on the west coast, including a store in Downtown Disney at Disneyland. Salt and Straw is known for its unique and creative flavors, including Sea Salt with Caramel Ribbons, Honey Lavender, Pear & Blue Cheese, Arbequina Olive Oil, and Cold Brew Coffee Cashew Praline.
Lifestyleallears.net

Are YOUR Favorite Princesses on the New Balloons in Disney World?

When you step foot into the Magic Kingdom and walk down Main Street, U.S.A., we’re sure you’re taking in all the sights, sounds, and smells. One particularly iconic thing to see are the balloons that every kid and his brother or sister want! You can choose to take home a classic Mickey Balloon or opt for a character themed accessory, among others. Today, though, we’ve found balloons that even Disney’s royalty would love to have in their castles!
LifestyleIdaho8.com

Disney World announces new events for 50th anniversary

Disney World is turning the big 5-0, but the resort isn’t letting its age slow it down. Walt Disney World announced a slew of new events, scheduled to begin October 1, in honor of the park’s 50th anniversary. The first is “Disney Enchantment,” a nighttime event in the Magic Kingdom...
TravelInside the Magic

Will Disney World Get a “Normal” Christmas This Year?

The Walt Disney World Resort will be celebrating its 50th Anniversary starting October 1, 2021. This celebration will span over a year and bring special decorations and offerings around the theme parks. How will the 50th anniversary change the way the holiday season is celebrated at Walt Disney World? Let’s...
TravelInside the Magic

When Will Parades Return to Walt Disney World?

When Walt Disney World reopened its theme parks to the public after the temporary closure last year, it also brought several changes. One of those changes was replacing parades with pop-up cavalcades to help alleviate crowds. Now, as we continue to move forward amid the ongoing pandemic, many are wondering...
RecipesPosted by
Benzinga

New Cookbook 'Delicious Disney' Celebrates Best Recipes From Disney World

Move over, Guy Fieri, because Mickey Mouse is muscling in on the kitchen scene with the new cookbook “Delicious Disney: Walt Disney World.”. What Happened: This new offering from Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) offers more than 60 recipes culled from the fine-dining and quick-service establishments within the popular Orlando theme park.
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

HURRY! Disney Just Released 2 Limited Edition EPCOT Posters Online!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We love Disney attraction posters, both in Disney Parks and also in our homes!. Disney has been releasing past, present, and future limited-edition posters of EPCOT attractions throughout 2021....
Travelwdwinfo.com

Destination D23 Coming to Disney World in November

The biggest Disney fan event of the year – Destination D23 – is coming to the Walt Disney World Resort! This fan-favorite event will be held at Disney's Contemporary Resort from November 19–21, 2021!. You can start making plans now to join D23: The Official Disney Fan Club as they...
Lifestylefilminquiry.com

SOME KIND OF HEAVEN: Boomer Disney World

As far as wish-fulfillment fantasies go, Hollywood might be the ultimate vendor. Much of the rise of superhero culture can be attributed to a growing sense of hopelessness in the real world, where the desperation to find powerful individuals who can change the world is simply a pipe-dream. In mainstream Hollywood, these unrealistic and altogether juvenile representations of what is “good” can be provided through corporate and military-funded entertainment. There is however one particular place where such escapism and return to juvenile thinking manifests itself in a real-world setting. No, I’m not talking about Disney World, but the place next door – it’s called “The Villages” and it’s America’s largest retirement community. In Lance Oppenheim’s playful and otherworldly documentary Some Kind of Heaven, we get a peculiar glimpse of the lives of people seeking to escape into something utopian and idealistic with varying results but a common sense of isolation.
Travelthemainstreetmouse.com

Five Decades of Magic at Walt Disney World Resort

From the Walt Disney World News and written by: Jeremy. Walt Disney World Resort opened Oct. 1, 1971, to guests – and an entire world – eager to see how Walt Disney’s genius had pixie-dusted the trackless flatlands of Central Florida into a Magic Kingdom. Ten thousand guests, their smiles as wide as the October skies, streamed into Walt’s fairytale park on that historic day, ready to be transported to a world of fun and fantasy, where teacups spin, elephants fly and life’s cares melt away at the gates.
Lifestyleallears.net

Everything That Returned to Disney World This Week

There has been a lot happening in Disney World recently!. We’ve started to see some things go back to “normal”, as they were pre-closure. That’s right, restaurants, pre-shows, ketchup (we’ll explain that one in a sec) are all coming back! Just in case you’ve missed any of the returns this week, we gathered together everything that came back to Disney World this week!
Lifestyletouringplans.com

Most Patriotic Activities at Disney World

Nothing says America like baseball, hot dogs, apple pie, and… Walt Disney World? It’s true! Whether you planning a visit to Disney on July 4, or any other day of the year, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the USA throughout the parks. The most patriotic activities are centered...
Posted by
Polka Dots and Pixie Dust

A Disney Instagrammer's Guide to the Best Photo Spots in Epcot

EPCOT Park is home to many things. Future World is all about progress with a focus on the planet. While World Showcase offers up cultures, food, and fun. As one of Walt Disney World's most detailed parks, there is no shortage of things to photograph. The Best Photo Spots in EPCOT may not jump out at you, but once you find them, you're golden! So, if you just need a great photo for your travel blog, working to add more magic to your Instagram feed, here are all the best photo spots in EPCOT to add to your park photography checklist.
LifestyleWDW News Today

WDWNT Daily Recap (6/27/21): TikTokers Discover “Free Shirt Hack” When Violating Walt Disney World Dress Code, Imagination Pavilion Flags Removed From Entrance to EPCOT, Disney Changes The Name Of Slave 1 To Boba Fett’s Starship, and More.

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, June 27, 2021.
Lifestylewdwmagic.com

Disney confirms that the Disney Dining Plan packages will return to Walt Disney World

In a brief update from Disney late this afternoon, the company confirmed that the Disney Dining Plan packages will return to Walt Disney World. The post on the official Disney Parks Blog stated, "Speaking of Disney Resort hotel stays, we know many of you are also wondering when Disney dining plan packages will return. While we’re not quite ready to share an update on timing, we are planning to bring this guest-favorite option back at a later date. "
Lifestyletouringplans.com

Starting a Walt Disney World Souvenir Collection

Buying a souvenir at Walt Disney World is like bringing a little piece of your happy place home. But for even more magic, you may consider starting a souvenir collection. A collection is extra fun because it is something you can continue to add to over time, documenting different trips and memories from the most magical place on earth with cute keepsakes.