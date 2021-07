The future of Volvo is all-electric, and Concept Recharge showcases some of the design language as well as technologies that future models will have. By removing the standard engine has with a full battery pack under the flat floor, the designers have extended the wheelbase and the wheel size of the car. This equates to shorter overhangs, as well as a lot more interior space including a large storage area between the front seats. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.